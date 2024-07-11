Houston keeps buckling under storms like Beryl. The fixes aren’t coming fast enough

HOUSTON (AP) — As Houston slowly struggles to recover after Hurricane Beryl left millions without power, experts say it’s time to rethink how cities are preparing for and responding to weather disasters. Beryl is the latest in a long line of devastating storms to paralyze Houston, America’s fourth-largest city. The storm underscored the city’s inability to sufficiently fortify itself against frequent extreme weather events. Michelle Meyer is director of the Hazard Reduction & Recovery Center institute at Texas A&M University. She says climate change has made responding to storms “a totally different game” and that the old playbook no longer works.

