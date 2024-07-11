Hungary’s nationalist leader to visit Trump at Mar-a-Lago following NATO summit

NEW YORK (AP) — Hungary’s nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orbán, is travelling to Floridato meet with former President Donald Trump following a NATO summit in Washington. It’s a move likely to aggravate frustrations among Orbán’s partners in the European Union over similar secretive trips he made to Russia and China in recent days. The Thursday meeting will take place at the former president’s beachside compound Mar-a-Lago, according to a person familiar with the plans. The Hungarian leader has openly endorsed Trump’s candidacy in this year’s presidential election, and pinned hopes on the Republican that he’ll be able to bring an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine.

