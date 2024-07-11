Hurricane Beryl’s remnants flood Vermont a year after the state was hit by catastrophic rainfall

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — The remnants of Hurricane Beryl have brought flooding to Vermont that led to frantic evacuations, knocked down bridges and washed away an apartment building. The disaster came a year to the day after catastrophic rainfall inundated parts of the state. Roads were flooded, washed out or covered with debris after heavy rain that started Wednesday and persisted into Thursday. Residents of a six-unit apartment building in the town of Plainfield had only 15 minutes to evacuate before the entire structure was swept away by floodwaters. The flooding also took out at least seven bridges and left many roads impassable and people stranded. There were no immediate reports of any deaths in Vermont.

