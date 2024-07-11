Milwaukee hotel employees fired after death of Black man who was pinned to ground

Several employees involved in the death of a Black man who was pinned to the ground outside a Hyatt Regency in Milwaukee have been fired. The company that manages the hotel says their actions violated company policies and procedures. D’Vontaye Mitchell died June 30. Police have said he entered the hotel, caused a disturbance and fought with the guards as they were escorting him out. But family members said surveillance video showed Mitchell being chased by security guards inside and then dragged outside and being beaten while on the ground. A medical examiner has determined homicide as the preliminary cause of death. No one has been charged.

