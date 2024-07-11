NATO agrees to take on coordination of some Ukraine security support. How that will work

WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO has approved a new program to provide reliable military aid to Ukraine and help it get ready to join the alliance. The plan will supplement, but not replace, the two-year-old Ukraine Defense Contact Group, which was created by U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after Russia launched its February 2022 invasion into Ukraine. That group, with more than 50 nations from Europe and around the world, coordinates the delivery of much-needed weapons and training to Ukraine. The new organization will put some of that Ukraine support under the NATO umbrella, where it would get alliance funding and personnel.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.