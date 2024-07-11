Rome’s airport is named for da Vinci, Venice’s for Marco Polo. Milan’s Malpensa? Silvio Berlusconi

ROME (AP) — Milan’s Malpensa Airport, Italy’s second-busiest passenger airport, is being renamed after Silvio Berlusconi. Transport Minister Matteo Salvini said Thursday the new name will be “Milan-Malpensa Silvio Berlusconi” international airport. The announcement Thursday came despite opposition from Milan’s center-left mayor and unions who proposed naming it instead after the La Scala ballerina, Carla Fracci. Berlusconi, who died last year at age 86 of chronic leukemia, was Italy’s longest-serving premier. He was admired by some as a charismatic statesman who put Italy on the world stage but reviled by others as a populist who used political power for personal gain.

