Vermonters pummeled by floods exactly 1 year apart begin another cleanup

PLAINFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Vermont residents have begun cleaning up from a flood that led to frantic evacuations, knocked out bridges and damaged numerous homes. Remnants of Hurricane Beryl dumped heavy rain on Vermont on Wednesday and Thursday, causing more floods even some people are still awaiting federal assistance checks from the last catastrophic floods that hit a year ago to the day. The heaviest damage was in a series of small towns along a hilly corridor on the Winooski River, connected mostly by U.S. Highway 2. Parts of that artery were closed, along with dozens of other roads. Police say two people died in Vermont when their vehicles were separately swept away by floodwaters.

