Solomon Islands and China are strengthening ties in a worrying move for US and its Pacific allies

BEIJING (AP) — The Solomon Islands’ new prime minister is in Beijing for a visit as China and the strategic Pacific archipelago strengthen their ties. Prime Minister Jeremiah Manele met his Chinese counterpart Li Qiang on Thursday and was holding more meetings Friday before his departure Monday. China’s influence increased significantly during the term of Manele’s predecessor, with the country switching diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China and striking a secret security pact that has raised fears of China’s security forces gaining a foothold in the region. The Solomons’ tighter ties with China are seen as undermining the influence of the U.S. and other traditional allies in the Western Pacific.

