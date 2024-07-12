UK’s new justice secretary set to outline emergency measures to relieve prison overcrowding

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s new justice secretary is set to outline emergency plans to relieve prison overcrowding, including the early release of thousands of prisoners. Shabana Mahmood, who took over with Labour’s election victory earlier his month, is expected to argue Friday that the level of overcrowding requires immediate action to pull the justice system from brink of total breakdown. The short-term fix could include reducing the time some prisoners must serve before being automatically released.

