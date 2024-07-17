A fire kills eight at a shopping mall in southwestern China

BEIJING (AP) — State media in China say that a fire at a shopping mall has killed eight people in the southwestern Chinese city of Zigong. The official news agency Xinhua reported that firefighters and rescuers responded to the fire call shortly after 6 p.m. at the 14-story commercial building and that they pulled 75 people to safety. Rescue efforts were ongoing, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known. The building houses a department store, offices, restaurants and a movie theater.

