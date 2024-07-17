Historic utility AND high fashion. 80-year-old LL Bean staple finds a new audience as a trendy bag

FREEPORT, Maine (AP) — The sturdy canvas bag made by L.L. Bean and called the Boat and Tote was created to haul heavy blocks of ice but now has become a must-have fashion accessory. It is having an extended moment that’s driven by social media like Stanley’s tumblers were. New Yorker Gracie Wiener launched the trend by monogramming one of the utilitarian bags with “Prada” as a joke, and launching an Instagram page showcasing creative phrases like “Schlepper” or “HOT MESS” or “cool mom.” The folks at L.L. Bean are both stunned and happy. A spokesperson says the totes are bringing new customers to the brand.

