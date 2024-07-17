Interpol arrests 300 people in a global crackdown on West African crime groups across 5 continents

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Interpol has announced the outcome of a global operation targeting West African organized crime groups across five continents in 21 countries. The agency said Tuesday that police arrested 300 people, seized $3 million and blocked 720 bank accounts during “Operation Jackal III,” which ran from 10 April to 3 July and targeted online financial fraud and the West African syndicates behind it. One of the targeted groups was Black Axe, one of the most prominent criminal networks in the region. Black Axe operates in cyber fraud, human trafficking, drug smuggling, and is responsible for violent crimes both within Africa and globally, the agency added.

