Race for Louisiana’s new second majority-Black congressional district is heating up

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The race for Louisiana’s new mostly Black congressional district is heating up as three candidates — including former congressman and longtime Democratic state Sen. Cleo Fields and former GOP lawmaker Elbert Guillory — officially submitted their political filings on Wednesday to run in the November election. Democrats are hoping to seize the opportunity to flip a reliably red seat blue, as Republicans fight to preserve the GOP majority in the U.S. House of Representatives. Candidates for Louisiana’s congressional races have until Friday evening to qualify for the Nov. 5 election.

