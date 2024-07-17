Russia and Ukraine swap 95 prisoners of war each in their latest exchange

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine and Russia have exchanged 95 prisoners of war each, three weeks after their last swap and as part of what have been occasional agreements to send captured troops home. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian Defense Ministry reported the exchange Wednesday. The POW swap was the 54th since Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in February 2022. Officials from the warring countries meet only when they swap their dead and POWs, after lengthy preparation and diplomacy. Neither Ukraine nor Russia discloses how many POWs there are in total.

