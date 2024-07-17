Tons of dead fish cover major river in Brazil after alleged dumping of industrial waste

TANQUA, Brazil (AP) — Several tons of fish have died along one of the main rivers in Brazil’s Sao Paulo state after an alleged illegal dumping of industrial waste from a sugar and ethanol plant. Prosecutors say a preliminary analysis estimates that between 10 and 20 tons of fish died on the Piracicaba River. The initial investigation points to an “irregular discharge of wastewater” from Estiva’s Sao Jose plant in the community of Rio das Pedras, and it reached a stream that flows into the Piracicaba River. Prosecutors have requested a full report into water conditions and are waiting for further technical information before taking the next steps regarding civil and criminal liability.

