Vance’s night but Trump’s party, Jan. 6 curtain call, Trump health still under wraps: RNC Takeaways

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republicans were welcoming JD Vance as Donald Trump’s running mate on the same night devoted to blasting President Joe Biden’s leadership on the world stage. But even as Republicans talked of Vance as a potential heir to the “Make America Great Again” movement, Day 3 programming at the Republican National Convention made clear that Donald Trump and his “America First” agenda define the party in 2024. Republicans marched eagerly into culture wars and hailed former adviser Peter Navarro as a conquering hero hours after he was released from prison. There also was a reminder that Biden is not the only older man in the race keeping his health details under wraps, a notable point days after Trump was wounded by a would-be assassin as he spoke in Pennsylvania.

