Jury faults NY railroad — mostly — for 2015 crossing crash that killed 6

A jury has found that a commuter railroad is mostly at fault for a fiery and deadly 2015 collision between a train and an SUV at a suburban New York crossing. Tuesday’s verdict lays out how the bill for any damages will be split. The jury found that the Metro-North Railroad bore 71% of the liability for five passengers’ deaths and the injuries of others, and 63% for the death of the SUV driver whose car was on the tracks in Valhalla. The jury also found that the rest of the fault lay with the SUV driver. Any damages will be determined at a future trial.

