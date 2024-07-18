Kenya bans protests in the capital over security concerns and lack of leadership

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Police in Kenya have banned protests in the capital indefinitely citing a lack of leadership that would ensure peaceful protests. The ban was announced hours before a planned protest for Thursday, in which demonstrators were expected to march to the president’s office calling for his resignation over poor governance. Acting police inspector general, Douglas Kanja, in a statement said the lack of leadership had “made it difficult to enforce safety protocols.” started with calls for legislators to vote against a controversial finance bill that was proposing higher taxes amidst a cost-of-living crisis and ballooning public debt. At least 50 people have died since the protests began on June 18, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.