Man dies after he rescues two young boys who were struggling to stay afloat in New Jersey river

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — A man who dove into a southern New Jersey river and rescued two children who were struggling to stay afloat has died after he disappeared underneath the water. Pablo Hernandez Cruz was at the Weymouth Furnace park in Hamilton Township on Wednesday when he saw two boys, ages 8 and 12, in distress in the Great Egg Harbor River. The river is a popular spot for tubing, kayaking and canoeing, but swimming isn’t allowed due to potentially hazardous conditions. The 49-year-old Mays Landing man quickly helped get both boys to safety soon disappeared. He was found a short time later and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

