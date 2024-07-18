Salman Rushdie’s alleged assailant won’t see author’s private notes before trial

MAYVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — A New York judge has ruled that author Salman Rushdie does not have to turn over private notes about his stabbing to the man charged with attacking him. Suspect Hadi Matar’s lawyers had sought material related to Rushdie’s recently published memoir about the attack as part of trial preparations. But a Chautauqua County judge on Thursday called the request too broad. He also said that Rushdie is covered by New York’s Shield law, which protects journalists from having to disclose confidential sources. Matar’s trial on attempted murder and assault charges is scheduled for October. He has pleaded not guilty.

