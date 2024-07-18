The Grateful Dead and Francis Ford Coppola are among the newest Kennedy Center Honors recipients
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — A filmmaking legend and one of the world’s most enduring musical acts headline this year’s crop of Kennedy Center Honors recipients. Director Francis Ford Coppola and the Grateful Dead will be honored for lifetime achievement in the arts. Coppola says he’s delighted to be honored with fellow northern California recipient the Grateful Dead. They’ll be joined by jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval, blues legend Bonnie Raitt and the legendary Harlem theater The Apollo, which has launched generations of Black artists. This 47th Kennedy Center class will be honored with an evening of tributes, testimonials and performances on Dec. 8 at Washington’s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.