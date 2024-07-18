What to know about the Secret Service’s Counter Sniper Team

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service continues to grow after former President Donald Trump survived an assassination attempt during a campaign rally in Pennsylvania. The Office of the Inspector General has expanded its review of the agency to include its Counter Sniper Team. One of the team’s snipers shot Thomas Matthew Crooks on Saturday after he opened fire from the roof of a building about 150 yards from the stage where Trump was speaking. The Counter Sniper Team was established in 1971. Former agents say it’s an elite group and hard to get into. The team scans for potential threats from far away, often outdoors and beyond the security perimeter.

