2 killed in a military aircraft crash in Armenia

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — Armenian authorities say that a military aircraft has crashed, killing its crew of two. Officials on Friday say the Soviet-made An-2 aircraft crashed 20 kilometers (about 12 miles) north of the country’s largest city and capital, Yerevan. They said the plane was on a training flight. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. The Antonov An-2 is a single-engine biplane that entered production in 1947. Thousands have been built in the Soviet Union and other countries with many remaining in operation around the world.

