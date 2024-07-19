A voter ID initiative gets approval to appear on the November ballot in Nevada

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Secretary of State Cisco Aguilar announced a proposed constitutional amendment that would require voters to show photo identification at the polls has qualified for the November ballot. The measure also calls for an extra layer of identification verification for mail ballots such as the last four digits of a driver’s license or Social Security number. If passed in November, the voter ID measure would also have to be approved by voters in 2026 to amend the Nevada Constitution. There are now several high-profile ballot initiatives that voters will choose in November, including one that would further enshrine abortion rights.

