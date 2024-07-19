Abortion rights supporters report having enough signatures to qualify for Montana ballot

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — An initiative to ask voters if they want to protect the right to a pre-viability abortion in Montana’s constitution has enough signatures to appear on the November ballot, abortion rights supporters say. Montanans Supporting Reproductive Rights reported Friday that counties have confirmed over 74,000 signatures. The petition needed over 60,000 to qualify for the ballot. Still pending is whether the signatures of inactive voters should count toward the total. A Helena judge ruled this week that they should. The Secretary of State’s Office is asking the Montana Supreme Court to block that order.

