American Airlines has a contract deal with flight attendants, and President Biden is happy about it

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and the union representing its flight attendants have a deal on a new contract. President Joe Biden says the agreement prevents a strike that would have hurt U.S. consumers and the economy. American and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants announced Friday that they have reached a tentative agreement. They did not disclose the terms. The union previously rejected an offer that included 18% upfront pay raises. Union President Julie Hedrick says the deal will put billions of dollars into compensation for the airline’s 28,000 flight attendants. Biden says the agreement averts a strike that would have been devastating for the airline industry and consumers.

