David Letterman will headline Biden fundraiser at Hawaii governor’s home on July 29, AP source says

WASHINGTON (AP) — David Letterman will headline a fundraiser with President Joe Biden in 10 days at the home of Hawaii Gov. Josh Green, a person familiar with the plans told The Associated Press. That’s a sign that his campaign is forging ahead despite continued calls for the president to bow out of the 2024 race. The fundraiser will feature the longtime late-night host, plus Biden and first lady Jill Biden, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss plans that had not yet been made public. The campaign has at least 10 other fundraising events over the last 10 days of July.

