Mexican president calls Donald Trump ‘a friend’ and says he’ll warn him against closing border

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president has called Donald Trump “a friend,” and says he will write the former U.S. president a letter to warn him against pledging to close the border or blaming migrants for bringing drugs into the United States. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador called Trump “a man of intelligence and vision,” despite Trump’s repeated calls to close the two countries’ border. Mexico was shocked in 2019 when Trump threatened to close the border “for a long time” unless Mexican authorities stopped migrants from crossing. López Obrador said the two countries’ economies were so intertwined that they couldn’t bear a closure for even a month.

