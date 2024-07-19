Montana attorney general didn’t violate campaign finance rules, elections enforcer says

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — Montana’s elections enforcer said he found no evidence that Attorney General Austin Knudsen violated campaign finance rules by inviting another Republican to run against him as a token primary candidate so that Knudsen could raise more money for his re-election campaign. The executive director of the Montana Democratic Party filed complaints against Knudsen and his primary challenger, Logan Olson, after both men admitted Olson was running to take advantage of campaign finance laws. Commissioner of Political Practices Chris Gallus said Thursday that both Democratic and Republican candidates have had token primary challengers, but no complaints have been filed and the Legislature has not changed the law.

