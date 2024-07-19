Order restored in the UK city of Leeds after overnight unrest

LONDON (AP) — Officials in the northern English city of Leeds say order has been restored after a night of unrest that began when police and local government workers intervened in a “family incident” and residents poured into the streets in protest. Rioters set a bus on fire and tipped over a police car in what police described as a “serious disorder incident” that began at about 5 p.m. on Thursday. West Yorkshire Police say in a statement that a large number of officers were deployed to the city’s Harehills area and the “full weight of the law” will be used against those responsible. Tom Riordan, chief executive of the Leeds City Council, said calm was restored by about 1 a.m. and authorities have already begun to clean up the damage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.