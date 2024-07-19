Trump uses false claim about Chinese auto plants in Mexico to call for UAW president to be fired
AP Auto Writer
DETROIT (AP) — Donald Trump made a pitch for votes from autoworkers in key swing states during his acceptance speech for the Republican presidential nomination. The former president called on them to fire their union president and used false claims on Thursday night to bolster his argument. Trump said the United Auto Workers union should be ashamed for allowing Chinese automakers to start building large factories in Mexico. He said the factories would be used to ship cars to the U.S. without any taxes. But industry experts say they know of no such plants under construction, and there’s only one small Chinese auto assembly factory operating in Mexico. The UAW endorsed President Joe Biden’s reelection bid in January.