US appeals court allows EPA rule on coal-fired power plants to remain in place amid legal challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court is allowing a Biden administration rule aimed at limiting planet-warming pollution from coal-fired power plants to remain in place as legal challenges continue. Industry groups and Republican-led states including West Virginia had asked the court to block the Environmental Protection Agency rule on an emergency basis, saying it was unattainable and threatened reliability of the nation’s power grid. The EPA rule would force many coal-fired power plants to capture 90% of their carbon emissions or close within eight years. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit said Friday industry groups had not shown they’re likely to succeed on the merits.

