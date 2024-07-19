What to know about Malaysia’s coronation of its king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s billionaire king, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, is being officially installed six months after he was sworn in for a five-year term under a unique rotating monarchy system. The coronation at the national palace on Saturday formalizes the sultan’s role as Malaysia’s 17th king in a ceremony steeped in Malay culture and pageantry. Nine ethnic Malay state rulers take turns as Malaysia’s king for five-year terms under the world’s only such system. Sultan Ibrahim is one of the country’s richest men with an extensive business empire ranging from real estate to telecoms. Malaysia’s king plays a largely ceremonial role but the 65-year-old monarch from southern Johor state is outspoken about Malaysian politics and corruption.

