WNBA players step up their clothes game, garnering attention for their pregame fashion choices

PHOENIX (AP) — WNBA players have amped up their clothes game, garnering attention off the court for their pregame fashion choices. Tunnel Fits — as the players arrival to the arena is called — is not new to the league but the popularity of Caitlin Clark and fellow rookies including Angel Reese and Cameron Brink have generated more interest in the WNBA on and off the court. The pregame walk is now a showcase for players, a chance show off their style and express themselves to millions on TV and social media. It’s also a money maker for players who often have to play overseas to supplement their WNBA salaries. The clothes, jewelry and accessories players wear have led to sponsorships outside of the usual basketball gear and sneaker deals WNBA players have become accustomed to.

