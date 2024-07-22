Air travel delays continue, though most airlines have recovered from global tech outage

Delays at some airports are ongoing after a faulty software update caused havoc worldwide and led to the grounding by almost all airlines of a number of flights, but the impact is receding. Total cancellations within, into or out of the U.S. early Monday totaled 758, according to the latest data from FlightAware, which is greater than a typical with no holiday. The vast majority of cancellations were Delta Air Lines flights. Delta CEO Ed Bastian said in a message to customers over the weekend that the airline continues to recover and restore operations. Delta reported 626 cancellations, or nearly 83% of all cancelled flights within and in and out of the US Monday.

