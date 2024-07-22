Biden passed that torch slowly, hanging on until the wheels finally came off

WASHINGTON (AP) — Insiders who were close to Joe Biden’s struggles are describing a president who was dogged in his determination to keep his candidacy alive — but ultimately not in denial about the odds. A number of firsthand observers of Biden’s crisis say he was privately contemplative during his days of decision, before announcing Sunday that he was quitting the presidential race. He is said to have told Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on July 13 that he needed a week to decide what to do. Publicly, Biden never wavered from his vow to continue his candidacy — up until the day he ended it.

