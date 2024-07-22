One teen is killed and eight others are wounded in shooting at Milwaukee park party, police say

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Police say a 17-year-old girl was killed and eight other teenagers were wounded in a shooting at a Milwaukee park where dozens of young people had gathered for a party. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says authorities received at least one 911 call about the shooting at Dineen Park at around 12:30 a.m. Monday. One of the wounded — an 18-year-old man — is in critical condition. The others are listed in stable condition. Investigators say an argument broke out before the shooting started. They are searching for a motive and trying to identify a suspect or suspects in the shooting.

