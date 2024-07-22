The leader of Myanmar’s army government is named acting president so he can renew state of emergency

BANGKOK (AP) — Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing, the head of Myanmar’s military-government, has also taken the position of acting president to replace the holder of that post, who was unable to perform his duties due to health problems. State media’s announcement of the declaration naming Min Aung Hlaing to replace Myint Swe came four days after his predecessor was publicly reported to be ailing. It came about a week before the procedures have to be carried out to renew the state of emergency the military originally declared after it seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi in February 2021. The president nominally leads he National Defense and Security Council, and as its head is the one who must endorse renewals.

