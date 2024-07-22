Truck driver charged in Ohio interstate crash that killed 3 students, 3 others

A truck driver in Ohio has been charged in a chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus that killed six people and injured 18 last November. Jacob McDonald, of Zanesville, was indicted Thursday on charges that include aggravated vehicular homicide and vehicular assault. The crash on Interstate 70 east of Columbus killed three high school students along with a teacher and two chaperones. McDonald is jailed on a $1 million bond. Court records did not list an attorney for him, and calls to listings for him went unanswered. State investigators determined that McDonald failed to slow down before rear-ending a vehicle and pushing it into the bus.

