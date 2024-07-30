A ‘side hustle’ can be a way to try out a new business idea before jumping in all the way

NEW YORK (AP) — A “side hustle” can be one way to try out a new business idea before taking a full-fledged jump. Nearly 1 in 3 Americans earn money on the side in addition to working full time, a Bankrate survey found. But having a “side hustle” can be tricky to maintain. And if you’re not prepared, you might be on the hook for unpaid taxes and other headaches. Even if you’re just turning a hobby into a way to make a few dollars, making a detailed step-by-step business plan can help prevent problems later. A robust customer database is also key.

