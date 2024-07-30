Ex-clients of Social Security fraudster Eric Conn won’t owe back payments to government

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — The Social Security Administration is telling some clients of disgraced Kentucky attorney Eric Conn that they no longer owe back money to the government. Conn was charged in a $500 million disability scheme nearly a decade ago. Hundreds of his former clients lost their benefits after his arrest. Some regained the monthly payments. But others were told they had to pay back money they received as a client of Conn’s. The Social Security Administration said this week it will send notices to the former clients, saying they will “stop collecting overpayments resulting from Eric Conn’s fraud scheme.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.