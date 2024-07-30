Wetland plant once nearly extinct may have recovered enough to come off the endangered species list

BOSTON (AP) — The federal wildlife service is proposing that a wetland plant once in danger of going extinct be removed from the endangered species. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced Tuesday that the northeastern bulrush is in good enough shape to be delisted. The leafy perennial herb with a cluster of flowers is found in the Northeast from Vermont to Virginia. It was listed as endangered in 1991 when there were only 13 known populations left. Officials say the bulrush it has since recovered to 148 populations in eight states. The federal delisting suggestion opens a 60 day comment period on the proposal.

