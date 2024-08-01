Death toll jumps to 30, with 35 others missing, in an area hit by heavy rains in southeastern China

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese state media say 30 people have died and 35 others are missing in a city in southeastern China after days of heavy rains tied to a tropical storm. The death toll rose sharply Thursday from a previously reported four deaths in villages in the city of Zixing in Hunan province. Chinese Premier Li Qiang visited the city and urged all-out efforts to find the missing. The days of torrential rain were induced by Tropical Storm Gaemi after it came onshore in China at typhoon strength late last week. Forty-eight deaths have been reported so far, all in Hunan.

