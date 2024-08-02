Harvard appoints Alan Garber as president through 2026-27 academic year

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Harvard University has announced that its interim president Alan Garber will serve as president of the school through the end of the 2026-27 academic year. The university says Friday it plans to launch a search for Garber’s successor in the late spring or summer of 2026. Garber has served as interim president since January 2, when former president Claudine Gay resigned after facing backlash over her congressional testimony about antisemitism on campus as well as plagiarism accusations. Garber also helped shepherd the school during a time of deep divisions sparked in part by the war in Gaza.

