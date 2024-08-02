Hurricane Carlotta forms over Pacific Ocean as it moves away from Mexico

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Carlotta has formed over the Pacific Ocean and continues to strengthen as it moves away from Mexico. The National Hurricane Center in Miami says the system’s top sustained winds have reached 80 mph as it moves farther away from any coast. The center said ocean swells generated by Carlotta may affect the coasts of west-central mainland Mexico and southern Baja California, however, and those swells were likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through the weekend.

