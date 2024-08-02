Jury reaches split verdict in baby abandonment case involving Dennis Eckersley’s daughter

A jury has reached a split verdict in the case of a mother charged with abandoning her newborn in subfreezing temperatures after giving birth in the woods. Jurors on Friday found 27-year-old Alexandra Eckersley guilty of reckless conduct, endangering the welfare of a child and falsifying physical evidence, but not guilty of two assault charges. Eckersley had testified during her trial last month that she didn’t know she was pregnant and thought the child had died after she gave birth on Christmas night in 2022. A psychologist testified that Eckersley was suffering from substance use disorder and mental health and developmental issues. Eckersley is the daughter of baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Dennis Eckersley.

