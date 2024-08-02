Kamala Harris is interviewing six potential vice president picks this weekend, AP sources say

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is interviewing a half-dozen potential running mates this weekend ahead of a formal announcement and a battleground tour with her new No. 2 next week. Her interview list includes Govs. Andy Beshear of Kentucky, J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania and Tim Walz of Minnesota, as well as Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, according to two people with knowledge of Harris’ selection process. The people were granted anonymity to discuss private campaign deliberations. Shapiro and Kelly had been viewed as among the front-runners during her truncated selection process, which began with the vetting of about a dozen names.

