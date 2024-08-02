Transgender woman’s use of a gym locker room spurs protests and investigations in Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A transgender woman’s use of the women’s locker room at a suburban St. Louis gym is prompting protests and calls for an investigation. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports the woman joined the gym Sunday. By Friday, protesters outside the gym were calling for a boycott and an investigation by the state’s politically vulnerable Republican attorney general. Attorney General Andrew Bailey quickly obliged. He faces a GOP primary Tuesday against one of former President Donald Trump’s lawyers, Will Scharf. Life Time gym says the member provided a driver’s license listing her as female.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.