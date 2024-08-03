One Extraordinary (Olympic) Photo: Vadim Ghirda captures the sunset framed by the Arc de Triomphe

PARIS (AP) — AP photographer Vadim Ghirda explains the “uniqueness” of his photo of one of Paris’ iconic landmarks. There are only 2 days in a year when the sunset is framed by the Arc de Triomphe. This year, it happens during the Paris Olympics. It wasn’t a moment to be missed by Ghirda, who is based in Bucharest, Romania and has worked with The Associated Press for the past 35 years.

