Second gentleman Doug Emhoff acknowledges affair contributed to breakup for first marriage

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff is acknowledging that he had an extramarital affair years ago that contributed to the breakup of his first marriage. Emhoff issued the statement after the Daily Mail reported on the matter. The affair was known to the team that vetted Vice President Kamala Harris before President Joe Biden picked her to be his running mate in 2020. That’s according to a person familiar with the events who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive situation. The person also said Harris knew about the affair before she married Emhoff.

